Strike team arrives to aid York hospital as county reports 2,000 more COVID-19 cases

A federal strike team arrived Monday to aid to an overwhelmed WellSpan York Hospital as COVID-19 rates continue to spike county-wide.

WellSpan Health spokesperson Ryan Coyle confirmed that a 23-person Department of Defense emergency team arrived at the hospital Monday morning. York is one of two hospitals in Pennsylvania to receive the support, with the other location in Scranton.

Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Mark O'Neill said the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services decided which locations would receive the aid.

The team consists of consists of Air Force physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, and other leaders that will work alongside hospital employees, WellSpan confirmed. O'Neill said the teams will also staff an additional 30 acute care beds between both locations.

While the team was specifically sent to support WellSpan's York hospital, WellSpan officials said they plan to send team members to help other WellSpan facilities as well. The health system currently has more COVID-19 patients hospitalized — 478 — than at any other point during the pandemic.

More:Federal 'strike team' en route to York amid spiking COVID death toll

WellSpan's York hospital is also seeing more COVID-19 patients than ever before, with 216 patients hospitalized as of Sunday.

"We ask our communities to remain vigilant in safety measures related to the pandemic," a WellSpan statement read Monday. "Most of all, we ask those eligible in our communities to get vaccinated. It is the most effective way to reduce hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19."

Overall, York County hospitals had 277 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of five since Saturday. Of those patients, 53 adults were in the ICU and 26 were on ventilators.

York County has recorded 89,051 cases and 1,202 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health. This includes 2,161 cases and six new deaths since Saturday.

York County has been experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of December. There have now been multiple days in recent weeks that have seen more than 1,000 cases logged within 24 hours, nearly double the county's previous peak for daily cases.

York County has the highest daily cases per capita among its four neighboring counties, at 181 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to The New York Times. However, the rate of COVID-19 spread in York County is on par with most of its neighbors:

York County: 112% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Lancaster County: 119% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Adams County: 94% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Cumberland County: 70% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Dauphin County: 121% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Across Pennsylvania, the case total increased to 2,094,614 Monday. The state reported a new death toll of 36,799 since the start of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health.

The state reported a total of 6,058,444 negative COVID-19 tests, including 201,237 in York County.

More:Results of 2021 standardized tests to be released in early 2022

York County students are returning to the classroom this week after a winter break preceded by another surge of COVID-19 cases. Between Dec. 18 and Jan. 3, York County public schools recorded exactly 600 cases, with a majority logged in the handful of days ahead of the break.

Local school districts have so far counted 4,897 cases this school year, and are on track to triple last year's total cases by the end of the year.

No two school districts are tracking COVID-19 cases in the same way.

Five districts — Dallastown, Hanover, Northeastern, Southern and West Shore — are not posting their total cases for the school year. Instead, some of them are only publishing cases recorded during the previous 14 days, while others are only posting active cases.

Among other districts, COVID-19 tracking varies. Some districts don't include cases that were contracted while the students or staff were off district property. Some combine probable and confirmed cases, while others keep the two separate.

It's impossible to know the exact number of COVID-19 cases linked to every school district in the county. But The York Dispatch will continue to keep track of the number of cases in each district to the best of our knowledge.

You can keep track of your district's recorded cases for the 2021-2022 school year here. We will continue to update on a daily basis as numbers change.