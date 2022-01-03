Results of 2021 standardized tests to be released in early 2022

Scores for Pennsylvania's 2021 standardized tests will be released several months later than usual due to previous extensions implemented to ease time constraints for school districts.

Casey Smith, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Education, confirmed that Keystone and PSSA scores are expected to be released in either January or February. Typically, the scores are revealed in October or November, she said.

The reason for the delay is because PDE extended the deadline to submit the assessments to give teachers and students time to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said. The department usually receives all tests by May, but this year some districts continued to test through the summer.

"We didn't have the full batch of results back until September," Smith said.

More:To test or not to test (for now)? York County school districts mull options after state announcement

More:Some York County school districts delay standardized tests due to COVID-19 pandemic

The last batch of assessment results available for review are from 2019, as in 2020 PDE canceled standardized tests after the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools throughout the state to close. Experts anticipate pandemic-related learning loss will continue to impact assessment scores for 2021 — another reason why PDE extended the deadline, Smith said.

Multiple York County school districts, including Eastern and South Western, took advantage of the extension and postponed some of their exams weeks or months ahead of their normal schedule. Both districts were operating with remote learning during the time they typically administered the assessments.

Other local districts, like York Suburban, did not delay assessments. York Suburban Superintendent Timothy Williams said earlier this year that he was interested to see how his students performed through the pandemic.

"The conventional wisdom is that our students lost a year of instruction," he said, in an email. "I don't believe the conventional wisdom is always right."

Appreciate education reporting? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.