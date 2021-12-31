Worker dies after being hit by telephone pole

A construction worker died nearly a week after he was struck by a telephone pole at a job site in York County.

Sean Blackmon, 54, of no fixed address, was part of a Benfer Construction crew that was working to replace a telephone pole at West Canal Road and Intermediate Avenue in Dover Township on Dec. 21.

Around 5 p.m. that day, Blackmon walked into the path of a swinging pole and was struck on his side, knocking him to the ground and critically injuring him, the York County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

Blackmon was taken to WellSpan York Hospital treatment. He was there for about six days and died Monday, the release shows.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to confirm the cause and manner of death. No updates have yet been posted.

The construction crew had been contracted through BCI Utilities, the release shows.

Northern York County Regional police had responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. OSHA was also notified, the release shows.

