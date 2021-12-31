Worker dies after being hit by telephone pole
NEWS

A man died nearly two weeks ago, and the York County coroner is still looking for relatives

Aimee Ambrose
York Dispatch

The York County Coroner's Office is looking for help in finding the family of a man who died nearly two weeks ago.

David McAdams, a York City man in his 70s, died of natural causes around Dec. 20, Coroner Pam Gay's office said in a tweet early Friday. The information was posted as part of a call for public assistance in locating McAdams' family or next of kin.

Anybody with information that could help is asked to call the coroner's office at 717-840-7617 and leave a message.

More:Garbage truck slams into plumbing shop

More:Worker dies after telephone pole crashes into him

More:Looking for things to do this New Year's Eve? We've got you covered

More:One arrested after police find 'ghost guns,' drugs during search

>> Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.