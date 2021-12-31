A man died nearly two weeks ago, and the York County coroner is still looking for relatives
The York County Coroner's Office is looking for help in finding the family of a man who died nearly two weeks ago.
David McAdams, a York City man in his 70s, died of natural causes around Dec. 20, Coroner Pam Gay's office said in a tweet early Friday. The information was posted as part of a call for public assistance in locating McAdams' family or next of kin.
Anybody with information that could help is asked to call the coroner's office at 717-840-7617 and leave a message.
— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.