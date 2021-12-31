Garbage truck slams into plumbing shop

A garbage truck trashed the front of a Spring Grove plumbing business, creating a mess for the community to end the year.

A large Republic Services waste hauler left the road around 10:38 a.m. Friday, crossed the sidewalk and plowed into 26 S. Main St., which also has a residence, according to a a York Area Regional Police report.

More:Worker dies after being hit by telephone pole

More:A man died nearly two weeks ago, and the York County coroner is still looking for relatives

More:Suspect in '98 murders puts blame on his now-deceased brother

Images provided by the Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network show the vehicle on the porch of the residence and just into the doorway of D.E. Wildasin & Son, a plumbing, heating and air conditioning service.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and no cause was provided.

>>Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.