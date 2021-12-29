Woman charged in cousin's homicide: police

A woman has been accused of stabbing her cousin to death over Christmas weekend.

Ninoska Santos-Cruz, 23, faces homicide charges after she was arrested by York City police Wednesday, the department said.

Santos-Cruz is accused of killing Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, 36, on Sunday night. He was found dead in a home in the 300 block of East King Street around 11:30 p.m. An autopsy determined he died from stabbing injuries, according to the statement.

Police identified Pagan-Ocasio as Santos-Cruz’s cousin in the statement.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.