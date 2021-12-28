Christmas crashes, DUI arrests increased this year: state police

York County and the surrounding region saw a marked increase in drunken driving arrests and vehicle crashes over the Christmas holiday compared to two years ago.

The numbers follow a similar statewide uptick.

Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, state troopers made 22 DUI arrests in the Troop J district, which covers York, Lancaster and Chester counties. That's up from 14 over a similar three-day period in 2019, Pennsylvania State Police data shows.

Troopers also responded to 35 crashes in the district over the Christmas weekend, compared to 29 in 2019, figures show. Of this year’s crashes, five involved alcohol, and three people were injured. Five of the crashes in 2019 also involved alcohol and four people were injured, meaning Christmas 2019 saw a slightly higher percentage of alcohol-related crashes in the district.

Statewide, troopers made 181 DUI arrests this year, compared to 179 arrests in 2019. They also responded to 488 crashes, with six people dying in four fatal crashes, while another 90 people were injured this holiday. Of the crashes, 41 of them were alcohol-related, including one fatality.

During Christmas 2019, there were 376 crashes where 78 people were injured, and no fatalities were reported. Of those crashes, 40 were alcohol-related, the figures show.

According to further statistics, police issued five citations for seat belt and child restraint violations plus 139 other citations in the Troop J district this holiday season. Five seat belt and child restraint citations were also written in 2019, along with 225 other citations.

Figures for Christmas 2020 were not released. State police said those statistics were not collected due to efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 last year.

