Speed restrictions in place as snowstorm moves across central Pa.

Staff report

PennDOT has put in place a 45 mph speed restriction on interstates and other major roads across central Pennsylvania as a snowstorm sweeps across the region.

The restriction is in effect for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads, according to PennDOT. Road crews are currently working to clear the roads but motorists should be alert for ice and snow.

You can check out local traffic conditions at www.511PA.com.

