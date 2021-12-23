Medical issue may have led to fatal three-vehicle crash: investigators

Investigators suspect a York Township man had a medical issue that led to the three-vehicle crash that killed him and two others Wednesday.

Heath Wilson, 48, of the 300 block of Ruth Drive, was taking the northbound South Queen Street exit off southbound Interstate 83 when he lost control of the truck he was driving.

The vehicle left the ramp, crossed a grassy median, and then collided with a car on northbound South Queen Street before striking another car in the southbound lanes of South Queen Street around 2:45 p.m., according to York Area Regional Police.

The driver of the second car, Justin Luckenbaugh, 46, of the 1800 block of Radnor Road in York Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson and two women in Luckenbaugh’s car were injured and taken to WellSpan York Hospital. Wilson and one of the women, Pok Sun Pritts, 69, also of the 1800 block of Radnor Road, died shortly after they arrived.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay released the names the victims Thursday.

In the report, Gay said Wilson may have had a medical event prior to the crash, but she did not specify what it was. He died from blunt force head trauma.

Luckenbaugh and Pritts, who was identified as Luckenbaugh’s aunt, died from blunt force trauma injuries, Gay said in separate reports.

The other injured passenger was identified as a 77-year-old woman. The driver of the other car that was struck was identified as a 57-year-old York Township man.

