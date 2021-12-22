Homeowner fatally shot intruder in the midst of assault: state police

Staff report

State police responded to a shooting Wednesday in Berwick Township in which a homeowner reportedly shot and killed an intruder.

According to a WGAL report, 54-year-old Steven Shaffer entered the home of a couple through an unlocked door and assaulted them.

The man retrieved a gun and shot Shaffer multiple times, killing him, WGAL reported. Both of the victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital. The woman was in critical condition on Wednesday.

State police released a photo of Shaffer but no further details.