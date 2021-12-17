Tax collector charged with harassment, lewdness in alleged encounter with council member

North York tax collector Keith Ramsay was charged with harassment and open lewdness Friday, in the wake of a protection order sought by a borough council member last month.

Ramsay, 56, will appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy at 11:15 a.m., according to court records.

The original protection order prohibited Ramsay from contacting, harassing, stalking or threatening the complainant — a North York borough council member, according to the document.

Ramsay, a Democrat, also was ordered to not engage or make any posts about the complainant on social media platforms, nor to carry weapons onto North York municipal property, according to documents obtained by The York Dispatch.

His attorney, Mike Fenton, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Dispatch hasn't named the official who sought the order because it involves an allegation of sexual misconduct and the complainant has declined comment.

In an apparently unrelated charge, the York County District Attorney's Office alleged Ramsay fired two shots at, or in the direction of, three individuals located in the Lebanon Cemetery. Ramsay then allegedly attempted to mislead police by cleaning up the scene and setting off fireworks.

— This is a developing story. Check back for further detail.