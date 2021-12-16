York County school assures parents TikTok threat is not credible

South Western School District officials sent a message to parents Thursday that a nationwide TikTok threat against schools on Friday is not cause for concern.

"The threat, while not credible, is one we have taken seriously," the letter read.

According to a Baltimore Fox45 news report, the original TikTok challenge was for students to skip school on Dec. 17, but at some point, the challenge was changed to a school shooting threat. School districts nationwide, including in Baltimore, have issued similar advisories.

The threat allegedly originated in Arizona but has spread concern for school districts across the country. South Western officials said they consulted with law enforcement, who advised them to continue normal school operations Friday.

South Western plans to hold in-person classes Friday, with additional police presence on campus, according to the letter.

District officials advised anyone with safety concerns, even unrelated to TikTok, to share them at safe2saypa.org.

