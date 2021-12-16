Man robbed at Motel 6 after calling for escort: police

A man was robbed at a Motel 6 after answering the door for someone he thought was an escort, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police officers were dispatched Nov. 15 to the Motel 6 at 323 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township after the victim called 911.

He told police he was waiting for an escort to meet him at the room but someone else arrived instead, the criminal complaint states.

Jordan Kellie Purnell, 22, of Baltimore, forced her way into the room, demanded the victim's credit card and money, and threatened him with a revolver, police said.

Purnell then drove him in a Mercedes Benz to a nearby Sheetz, where she allegedly forced him to withdraw $400 from an ATM.

There were two other people, a man and a woman, sitting in the rear passenger seats, the victim told police in charging documents.

She eventually drove him back to the motel and returned his cellphone and wallet, police said.

Police did a forensic examination of the victim's cellphone and learned that Purnell also stole $100 from his banking account through a wireless transfer on Venmo.

Security footage from Sheetz show the Mercedes plates, which helped police track down Purnell because it was registered in Maryland to her.

Police also identified Purnell using past mugshots provided by Orange Police in Connecticut and through her Facebook photos, according to court documents.

Purnell is charged with robbery, a felony, and misdemeanors of theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault and terroristic threats.

She was arraigned Dec. 9 before District Judge James H. Morgan. Purnell is in York County Prison on $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 23 before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf.

