Highly-rated Jamaican joint has 'mouse-like feces': food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Dec. 6, 2021

KINGSTON JERK, 1413 W MARKET ST, WEST YORK BORO

Rice and meats were held at an internal temp of 125°F rather than 135°F or above as required in the prep area. Cook stated they steam the food in steamer and then place in warmers. Warmers not brought up to temp before steamed food is placed in them. Discussed with owner.

The inspector observed airborne frozen condensation inside the walk-in freezer. There's also heavy accumulation of heavy condensate on the floor.

Inside spice bucket and scoop, squeeze bottles, dispensing bottles and containers, and interior ceiling and sides of two microwave ovens, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food such as spice slurry, cooked meats prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in refrigerator, are not being date marked.

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible.

Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in back storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed walk-in cooler walls, ceiling vents, and stove tops all heavily soiled.

Observed mouse-like feces, indicating the presence of a live animal on the premise of the food facility. Owner stated they have a company that takes care of that bi-monthly. Owner called pest management company while I was there and he is already scheduled for tomorrow. There are glue boards and snap traps and bait stations in place.

LEWISBERRY CONVENIENCE LLC, 658 WYNDAMERE RD, FAIRVIEW TWP,

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat sliced cheese, sauces and other unidentifiable foods, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the small counter cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

The inspector observed wood blocks used as legs for shelving inside of the storage freezer.

Warewashing sink was full of clean utensils, dishes, pans, etc. and not being used for its intended purpose.

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Sliced cheese in the small counter cooler area stored open with no covering.

Coffee, sugar and cappuccino dispensers, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Non-food contact surfaces, inside counter cooler and storage freezer, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Three pound package of hot dogs observed thawing at room temperature in the slop sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Product was disposed of.

