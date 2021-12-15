Have you seen her? Police say she's been missing for over a month

Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since last month.

Janiyah Hardy left her Spring Garden Township home about 1:15 p.m. Nov. 13, according to township police.

She walked away carrying two bags — a teal backpack and a black, red and white Fila, backpack police said.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie. Hardy is about 5 foot 4, about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

More:Woman missing since Monday found dead

More:Missing hunter found with broken leg after fall

Investigators believe she could be in the local area or traveled to Harrisburg or Philadelphia.

Anyone who sees Hardy should call 911 or Spring Garden Township police at 717-843-0851 immediately.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.