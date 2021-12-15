Fire destroys local restaurant, damages two other businesses

A blaze destroyed a local restaurant and damaged two other businesses Tuesday night.

More than two dozen fire vehicles responded to battle the blaze about 8:15 p.m. at Jimmy's Grille, 106 Mill St in Fawn Grove.

"On arrival, we found fire through the roof of Jimmy's Grille," said Fawn Grove's Citizens Volunteer Fire Co. Chief James Williams. "... It appears the restaurant is a loss."

The fire also damaged two attached businesses, Guardian Tattoo and White Owl Cigars, according to Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. Station 57.

A restaurant employee potentially tried but failed to to extinguish the fire when it started, Williams said.

"There was an issue with one of the pizza ovens and they had it worked on recently," he said. "We believe that's where the fire started."

Williams didn't estimate the value of the damage but said the state fire marshal is investigating and there were no reported injuries.

Crews were on scene for nearly three hours, according to Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. Station 57.

