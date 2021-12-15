District fires school teacher who threatened to shoot officials over COVID-19 protocols

Central York's school board has terminated Chad Gerrick, the Sinking Springs Elementary teacher accused of threatening to shoot district officials over their COVID-19 policies.

The board unanimously approved Gerrick's termination without discussion Monday night. Board president Kyle King noted that Gerrick waived his right to a hearing before the board.

Gerrick was arrested Oct. 8 after he allegedly threatened to shoot Central York administrators after a disagreement about the district's COVID-19 practices.

"If I get COVID, I will shoot all them [expletive]," Gerrick said, according to a court affidavit. "I don't care how sick I am, I will come into school and spread COVID to everyone that I can."

Gerrick, who worked as a science and math teacher for 18 years at Central York, was reportedly frustrated with administrators after maintenance removed a plastic barrier he had installed in his classroom, according to police.

Later the same day, employees reportedly heard Gerrick making his threats against administrators and other school officials in the cafeteria.

Central York's acting superintendent, Ryan Billet.Following, immediately suspended Gerrick after his arrest.

Gerrick faces criminal charges for making terroristic threats. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing, after his two previous court dates were postponed.

According to a CBS report, police searched Gerrick's car after his arrest and found no weapons. However, nine long guns and one pistol were removed from Gerrick's residence.

From the start of this school year, Central York has had one of the highest COVID-19 counts among York County's public schools. As of Wednesday, the district has recorded at least 342 total cases, including 43 over the last 14 days.

Shortly after Gerrick's arrest, the district actually halted Sinking Springs' in-person classes for about a week due to high COVID-19 transmission ra in the building.

