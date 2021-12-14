Woman shot man in eye with paintball gun: police

A 18-year-old woman who allegedly shot a man in the eye with a paintball gun has been arrested.

Alexis Jade Deboer, of Lancaster Township, allegedly shot the man July 20 while driving in a car with two others in the 900 block of Clark Street in the township.

Deboer told the front passenger to take the wheel of the 2003 Honda Civic so she could shoot at a man who was working on cars at a garage, police said.

"(He) was struck in the eye with a paintball pellet," said Manheim Township Police. "The victim sustained major damage to their eye, which will require corrective surgery to repair."

It's unclear if this was a random attack or if others were involved.

Deboer is charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, both felonies. Her bail is $50,000.

