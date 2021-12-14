Some like it hot: Forecasters call for warm weather as winter nears

Staff report

Winter is only a week away — starting on Dec. 21 — but Yorkers could see temperatures reaching as high as 60 degrees this week.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for unusually warm temperatures this week, with a high temperature of 62 expected on Thursday.

Forecasters call for a mix of clouds and sun through most of the week with a chance of rain developing Friday night into Saturday. Cooler weather may return over the weekend, with freezing temperatures returning Sunday night.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

