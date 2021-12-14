Police raid suspected drug dealer's home

Police arrested a man and seized narcotics, cash and a firearm during a raid at his York City home.

Joseph Manuel Maldonado-Vallespil, 34, is facing felony charges of being a drug dealer. He's in York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

York City Police and the York County Drug Task Force served the search warrant with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the York County Sheriff's Department.

More:COVID patient dies after winning court order to be treated with ivermectin

More:York County, prison contractor sued over alleged inmate abuses

More:Psych exam ordered for man charged with role in deadly robbery

Officials confiscated nearly 400 grams total in drugs, $2,800 cash and a handgun, police said.

According to police, investigators seized:

250 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin (powder)

30 plus grams (over 35 bags) of crack cocaine

133 bundles of heroin/fentanyl (over 1,300 bags estimated at 33 grams of heroin/fentanyl)

23 bags of marijuana (estimated at 80 grams)

$2,800 in cash

a CPX1 9mm handgun

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.