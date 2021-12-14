Man repeatedly attacked woman who was leaving him: police

A woman was violently attacked by a man while she was gathering her belongings to leave, police said.

John Christopher Rogers Jr., 36, faces several felony charges for allegedly assaulting the woman as she was picking up her belongings from his York City home.

Police said Rogers became upset that she was leaving. He's accused of punching her repeatedly in the face and body, picking her up by the neck and throwing her around the room.

The victim told police that Rogers smashed her head into the wall several times, choked her until she couldn't breath and threatened to kill her, according to court documents.

He then attacked her again outside in a vehicle that had come to pick her up, police said. Rogers leaned into the car and repeatedly punched her face before throwing her phone at her, police said.

He's charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and terroristic threats. All are felonies. Rogers was arraigned Dec. 8 before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly. His bail is $30,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 22 before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

