Man arrested in string of store robberies in downtown York

A 21-year-old wanted in connection with at least two store robberies in downtown York City has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Jose Jabdier Diaz faces felony charges including robbery, aggravated assault and theft. His bail is set at $500,000.

Detectives arrested Diaz on Thursday in the 100 block of North George Street, York City Police said.

He's accused of two armed robberies this month, one at Smoke & Chill, 100 E. Princess St., and the other at Rod’s Corner Store, 161 E. Philadelphia St.

Diaz was arraigned Friday before District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com

