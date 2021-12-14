COVID cases down 61% at York County Prison since outbreak

The number of York County Prison inmates stricken with COVID-19 has apparently nosedived in the past two weeks.

Warden Adam Ogle told The York Dispatch that 54 inmates had COVID at the facility as of Monday. That’s about a 61% decline in the number of cases there since Dec. 1, when 140 inmates were said to be infected.

“We are trending downward,” Ogle said in an email.

He added that about 990 inmates were in custody as of Monday, making the number of COVID cases to start the week nearly 5.5% of the population.

By Dec. 1, the number of COVID infections there had amounted to 14.4% of a population of 971 that day. In other words, more than 1 in 7 local prison inmates had COVID at the beginning of the month.

Due to the outbreak, the prison went into a lockdown the day before Thanksgiving. That resulted in suspended visitations, and only essential travel for inmates was allowed.

The lockdown was eased late last week as COVID cases began declining.

The prison’s webpage shows a modified lockdown was implemented Friday. The plan included allowing in-person visits and nonessential travel for inmates held in so-called clean areas.

Clean, in this case, is described as parts of the prison where all resident inmates have tested negative for COVID twice — or have fully recovered from a past infection.

Prison officials advise that if loved ones are unsure whether an inmate is in a clean unit and eligible for a visit, they should call the prison at 717-840-7580 and speak to staff in the records department to check.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached via email at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.