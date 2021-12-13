York County, prison contractor sued over alleged inmate abuses

A class action lawsuit alleges a contractor’s training methods violated the constitutional rights of inmates at York County Prison.

The 65-page lawsuit, filed on behalf of 50 current and former inmates, describes how Corrections Special Applications Unit transformed the prison into a “militarized environment.” It accuses the contractor of terrorizing and brutalizing inmates since its work began a year ago.

“I would really say that this is pretty much as bad as it gets as far as violating the U.S. Constitution, which literally mandates that people in custody are to be free from cruel and unusual punishment and specifically excessive force,” said Leticia Chavez-Freed, the lead attorney representing the inmates.

The suit names a number of county officials — including former warden Clair Doll and current warden Adam Ogle — as well as contractor Joseph Garcia and his South Carolina-based business. It also names the county commissioners.

Commissioner Doug Hoke said he couldn’t comment on the suit since he had not yet reviewed it. Ogle said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the pending litigation. Messages left with C-SAU were not returned on Monday.

The county first approved a $122,000 contract with C-SAU in November 2020, with the deal for the group to train up to 18 local corrections officers in less-than-lethal weaponry and conflict resolution. A second contract, a two-year, $252,770 agreement, was approved last month.

Chavez-Freed alleged the county “doubled down” on C-SAU in spite of controversy and cautions involving the company over the past year, including Allegheny County deciding to end its contract in September.

“I was really hoping that they would just pull back on this one,” Chavez-Freed said.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to find that “practices, policies and conditions” resulting from corrections training C-SAU has provided under contract at the prison are unconstitutional and to bring them to a halt. The suit also seeks an order for the prison to either provide “constitutionally acceptable conditions” for inmates or to let the inmates go.

It alleges violations of inmates' rights of due process and equal protection under the law and freedom from excessive force and cruel and unusual punishment.

Citing news sources and pulling content from social media sites and the company’s site, the lawsuit criticizes Garcia and C-SAU of using and promoting militaristic tactics and gear, such as weapons and uniforms, in corrections facilities like the York County Prison. One paragraph points to public statements while alleging Garcia has trained staff at jails to view detainees as “enemies” and to approach their job as if they’re in “combat,” which the suit claims promotes cycles of violence and excessive force.

“Since November 2020, county defendants, Garcia and C-SAU have implemented policies and training that turned YCP into a militarized environment in which plaintiffs and class members have been terrorized, brutalized and constitutionally violated,” the lawsuit states.

Chavez-Freed pointed out that most of those in custody at the jail — which has a population of 990 as of Monday, according to Ogle — are being held ahead of their trials and have so far not been convicted of the charges against them.

“When you go to jail, you do your time, you wait to go before the courts,” she said. “But you’re not there to be abused, to have guns in your face. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The lawsuit details several individual cases at the prison in which inmates were allegedly terrorized, intimidated by threats of violence either by guns or dogs, injured and humiliated. At least one person was struck by shotgun fire as a C-SAU team responded to a false alarm at a housing pod in June, in one instance the suit described.

The counts in the suit also allege adequate medical care wasn’t provided to those injured or panicked during a training exercise incident. County staff and leaders were accused of failing to prevent alleged abuses at the prison.

Chavez-Freed said she intends to serve county officials with the suit this week.

