COVID patient dies after winning court order to be treated with ivermectin

A local man whose wife won a court order to treat his COVID-19 infection with ivermectin has died.

Keith Smith died Sunday night, his wife Darla told The York Dispatch.

Smith had been at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center since about Nov. 19, receiving treatment for COVID-19.

As his health declined, Darla Smith fought a legal battle to have the hospital administer a doctor’s prescription for ivermectin she’d received for Keith. The drug is an anti-parasitic medication, commonly administered to livestock, that's effective against conditions such as river blindness and scabies.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization advised that ivermectin's effectiveness in treating COVID-19 remains unproven and recommended that it only be used in clinical trials.

By Dec. 3, a York County judge ruled he couldn’t force UPMC to administer the medication, but did order the hospital to allow limited access for other health care professionals to treat Smith with the medication he preferred.

In her email to The York Dispatch, Darla Smith said, “I believe if heaven is real, he is well, and whole, and pain free, and complete.”

