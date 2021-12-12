Longtime York County civic leader dies at 70

A York County civic leader, remembered by friends for his civil-rights advocacy and philosophy of servant leadership, has died at 70.

Stephen W. Busch died peacefully Nov. 26 at his home, according to his obituary.

"I was devastated when he passed," said Abe Amoros, managing director of The City of Reading in Berks County. "I broke down at the viewing. I'm still impacted by it."

Busch helped Amoros become a York City Council member in 1991, when the two first met and forged a lifelong friendship.

He taught Amoros the value of campaigning, going door-to-door to connect with people and the meaning of being sincere, Amoros said.

"He always kept me straight in terms of what needs to be done versus what we thought needed to be done," he said. "It was a lot of tough love and I always appreciated that."

Busch left an extensive list of accomplishments.

In the 1990s he served as executive director of the York City Human Relations Commission, when he helped commission Jim Kalish’s landmark book The Story of Civil Rights in York.

He acquired a grant from Housing and Urban Development to fund that project, said Stephanie Seaton, who served as executive director for the commission after Busch stepped down.

"He certainly sought out funding opportunity to help us better serve the community,” she said. “And even after he left the commission, his work in community service and equality just didn't end.”

Busch was still very much involved in civil rights work in the community and with the commission, she said.

“He understood the work, the history of the work and who our partners needed to be,” Seaton said. “He remained a friend of the commission and a partner in the community.”

In accordance with Busch wishes, the Facebook group — THE VALLEY: For Good Change In The (717) And Susquehanna Valley — provided a free PDF of the book on its page.

While Busch’s civic engagement and leadership in York goes on-and-on, it was by design that people didn't hear much about Busch, Amoros said. His friend always felt that getting the work done was more important than who did it.

"Here's the beauty of it. Steve was never interested in publicity or the limelight. He felt that he was more valuable to the community and it's leaders working behind the scene," Amoros said. "He was just one of those really smart, hardworking genuine people."

Busch was also passionately involved in bringing Little League Baseball to the children of York City, according to his obituary. He and Amoros helped kickstart Little League Baseball in 2005 in York City.

"Without his leadership, that project would have never gotten off the ground," Amoros said. "Everything he did for York City Little League and the community was done out of a labor of love and he always did it quietly without any pretensions whatsoever.”

The two men then worked jointly, with Busch serving as treasurer, until 2009, Amoros said.

Bush was also project manager for York City's White Rose Community Television, where he was instrumental in the development and creation of a new physical studio, according to his obituary.

He also served as a policy analyst for South Central Workforce Development and a coordinator for the York State Fair coordinator before joining the Horn Farm Center For Agricultural Education, his obituary said.

Busch was not only a staunch and consistent voice for human rights throughout York County but he was also a gifted photographer, said friend Matthew Jackson.

"Steve would take photos of others and places so they shine. Behind-the-camera helpers like Steve rarely shine center-stage in limelight," Jackson said. "They shine wherever they are. Servant leaders like him are at peace with this irony."

Jackson met Busch while he was working as a journalist covering race riots in 1991 in his native Hanover, he said. He looked to Busch as a mentor, who encouraged Jackson to stand up and speak out, which "I did; it was liberating," he said.

"He was a servant leader," Jackson said. "I wish there were thousands more Steves."

Busch graduated from York College and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1969 to 1973, according to his obituary. His love for photography and a creative spirit continued into retirement when he joined the York County Camera Club.

"Steve always had a camera in his hand and his family is blessed to have so many wonderful memories captured by him," his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Debbie, three children and three grandchildren, according to his orbituary. He was laid to rest Dec. 3 in Prospect Hill Cemetery, York.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

