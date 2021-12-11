Nurse stole drugs from hospice patient: police

A licensed practical nurse is accused of stealing prescription drugs from a hospice patient and using it herself.

Dana Aldinger, 55, of York, is facing a federal theft charge by criminal information, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Aldinger in August 2019 allegedly stole Oxycodone pills at a care home where she worked and converted the drugs for personal use.

She faces up to one year in prison, supervised release and a $100,000 fine if found guilty, the office said.

The Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Harrisburg and the Bureau of Narcotics Investigations of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General investigated.

