Multiple crashes shuts down I-83, closes ramp at Mount Rose

Traffic was stalled Saturday morning after a crash involving multiple cars shutdown all northbound lanes on Interstate 83 near York City.

There was residual delay when lanes reopened about 10:40 a.m., according to 511PA.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. between Exit PA 124 - Mt. Rose Avenue and Exit 19 Market St.

There was also a ramp closure nearby on westbound PA 124 at Exit I-83 North - Harrisburg because of another crash involving multiple cars.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

