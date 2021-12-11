High wind advisory for York County

A wind advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday and will continue until 1 a.m. Sunday in central Pennsylvania.

Winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 45 to 55 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the advisory states.

Meteorologists predict the strongest winds between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Here in York County, there's a chance of showers and a thunderstorm Saturday night.

The weather service advises motorists to exercise extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects including holiday decorations.

