York Suburban planning new superintendent search

York Suburban School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Williams will retire next year after four years with the district.

The school board officially accepted his retirement plan Monday night. District spokesperson Nicholas Staab confirmed his last day is June 30, 2022. The board will solidify its plans for the next superintendent search at its next meeting Dec. 20, Williams said.

Williams began his career at York Suburban in July 2018 aiming to improve the district's academic achievement and update its aging facilities.

"They need some real attention," Williams said.

Although Williams said he is not concerned with what his legacy will be after he leaves, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Krauser said Williams' leadership set the district up to focus on its future moving forward.

"He's centered in long-term planning," Krauser said.

Updates to York Suburban's facilities, dubbed "Future-Focused Planning" will be underway soon. Williams said officials have been studying the district's options, and expect to make a recommendation to the board this month, and the board will gather community feedback in January.

Williams' biggest challenge over the past four years was also noted as his biggest accomplishment by Krauser — navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It challenged everything that we did," Krauser said.

Williams was actually prepared to retire last year, but he said he didn't want to leave during the height of the pandemic. He said it was difficult trying to balance differing opinions while choosing what was best for the district.

Krauser said early in the pandemic, there were many days when guidance would be changing by the hour, making it difficult for administrators to make decisions. But he said Williams was successful at adapting the district's COVID-19 policies while retaining a level of consistency and communication with families.

Williams said he was aided by a strong community and school board that cares about education. He came to York Suburban after serving as superintendent of the Westmont Hilltop School District, which he said had a similar community, and said that shared perspective provided him comfort during his interview.

"It makes all the difference," Williams said.

