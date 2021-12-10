York Factory Whistle Concert: A unique Christmas tradition returns

The world's loudest factory whistle concert and a longstanding tradition in York is set Christmas morning.

Whistle Master Donald E. Ryan will be working his magic just after midnight at the Metso Industrial Materials building, 240 Arch St. in York City.

Ryan and his family have played the Christmas carols on a factory whistle at 12:15 a.m. Christmas Day every year since 1955.

Yorkers can hear the shrill sounds of the Christmas carols being played from miles away, along with others who tune in from across the globe. Watch here.

People can also attend the show at the Metsco building. People couldn't gather at the site last year because of COVID-19, but it's open to the public again this year, Ryan said.

"One of the unique things I love," he said. "When I'm finish playing a song, people lay on their horns for applauses."

The whistle produces 134.1 decibels of sound at a 23-foot distance, which is louder than a jet engine, 115 decibels, at the same distance, according to Ryan.

For new transplants, who are unfamiliar with this York tradition, hearing the whistle for the first time without warning can be daunting.

"It's funny the different stories that people tell me who have never heard it before," Ryan said. "You don't see anybody playing it, but you hear this weird music when you're all around York."

Some new residents, who later became fans of Ryan, told him that they had first thought their house was haunted, he said.

Other stories include a mother, who wasn't too happy about the factory whistle playing after she had put her baby to sleep, Ryan said.

And one time, folks at the York County Courthouse asked him nicely to practice after business hours because the sound was disrupting court sessions, he said.

Locals will get a sneak peak of the show soon. Two practice sessions leading up to the big day have been scheduled for noon Saturday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Even though Ryan is at the helm, it takes at least four people, including himself, to carry out the 20- to 25-minute show Christmas morning.

A person operates an air compressor, another opens and closes the valves and then there's someone who points at the music to help Ryan better read the notes, he said.

The York Christmas tradition began in the 1920s with a steam whistle at the New York Wire Co. building on East Market Street. In 2013, the whistle was transferred to the Metso building on Arch Street.

The steam whistle was used until 2009, but since 2010 the whistle has been powered by compressed air, The new method cost a fraction of the $20,000 needed to rent equipment from New Jersey, Ryan said.

The York Factory Whistle Concert Fund, established in 2011, helps keep the tradition alive, according to the York County Community Foundation.

The Engineering Society of York and the York Factory Whistle Concert Committee now run the annual concert event, Ryan said.

"These people that come in and help out. They're from different industries around York," Ryan said. "Without these other people stepping up. I could not do this."

