Woman stabs man after he accidentally calls ex's name: police

A woman stabbed her boyfriend in the neck after he accidentally called her by his ex-wife's name, according to charging documents.

Allison Hendrix, 33, of Franklin Township, allegedly became angry and sliced her boyfriend in the throat with a kitchen knife.

Northern York County Regional Police responded about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 3 to the first block of Bethel Church Road in Franklin Township after the victim called 911.

More:One shot in York City shooting

More:Police: Newberry Twp. woman tries to stab man for negative talk about 'how women act'

More:Police: Woman hit ex-boyfriend twice with car in Dover Twp.

He told police his girlfriend had stabbed him in the neck after "he accidentally" called her by his ex-wife's name, according to charging documents.

She sliced his neck while swinging a kitchen knife at him, police said, noting the couple was clearly intoxicated and had been arguing. Officers found the suspected weapon in the dish strainer.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The boyfriend suffered a non-life-threatening laceration about an inch long on his throat. He refused to go to the hospital and EMS cleared him to stay home, police said.

Hendrix denied the stabbing, saying "there was no physical altercation between them," police said. She also couldn't remember what the argument was about.

She's facing a felony charge of aggravated assault, a misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, and a summary harassment charge.

Hendrix was arraigned Dec. 3 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy. Bail was set at $40,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 17 before District Judge Richard T. Thomas.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.