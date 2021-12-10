Witnesses stop child abuse at Walmart: police

Witnesses stepped in to stop a father who was abusing his juvenile daughter at a Walmart, police said.

Hanover Borough Police were sent about 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2 to the Walmart at 495 Eisenhower Drive for a report of a fight inside the store.

Witnesses heard yelling and a girl crying for help after her father shoved, slammed and struck her several times, according to charging documents.

When someone confronted the 34-year-old Hanover man, he allegedly said, "I'll do what the f— I want to my child."

Surveillance footage shows him shoving her against a shelving unit and then striking her several times, police said.

He then slammed the girl to the ground head first and shoved her again when she tried to get up as witnesses intervened, according to the documents.

The man is charged with misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct .

He was arraigned Dec. 3 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy and is free in lieu of $20,000 bail.

