One shot in York City shooting

A 26-year-old man was shot Friday morning in York City, according to officials.

Police are at the scene of the shooting in the 100 block of South Hartley Street in York City.

The report came in shortly before 11 a.m., a York County 911 supervisor said.

York City Police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said he was waiting for an update on the victim's condition.

— This a a developing story. Check back for updates.

