West York schools defy Wolf's mandate, make masks optional

West York Area School District is the first district in York County to publicly defy the statewide mask order for schools.

The school board voted 5-4 Wednesday night to make masks optional for everyone on district property. Per federal law, masks are still required on school buses and vans.

West York officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

More:COVID in York County: Hundreds of new cases, three new deaths as hospitalization rate rises

More:Modified lockdown coming at York County Prison

More:WellSpan delays nonemergency procedures amid spiking COVID-19 cases

The mask order remains in place while the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania considers a lawsuit, which West York is a petitioner in, challenging acting Health Secretary Alison Beam's authority to enact the order. The court heard its first arguments Wednesday.

It is unclear when the state Supreme Court will make a decision, but the mask order is nearing its final days regardless. In November, Gov. Tom Wolf announced his intention to lift the order by Jan. 17, returning control over mask policies to individual school districts.

More:Gov. Tom Wolf's mask mandate must expire Dec. 4, judge rules amid school debate

Several other York County school districts have announced that they intend to wait until the courts make a decision before revising their mask policies. But West York board member George Margetas has been pushing his district to remove its mask requirement for weeks.

After the Commonwealth Court threw out the mask order, Margetas argued West York should follow suit, even after Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano put a stay on the order until Dec. 4 before the state Supreme Court picked it up.

Margetas made a motion at a November meeting for the district to immediately remove its mask requirement; that motion failed in a 3-5 vote. The board instead voted to revise its health and safety plan to remove its mask mandate as soon as the state order is lifted.

"I believe in the rule of law. This one's a pretty clear-cut one for me," now-former board member Suzanne Smith said in the meeting. "When it says Dec. 4 the mandate will be lifted, then that's when we lift our order in the school."

At the end of that meeting, Margetas announced his intention to bring up the same motion again at the board's next meeting. The difference in Wednesday's meeting was that it involved three newly elected board members, Shawn Harlacher, Wesley Myers and Daniel Rice, who were sworn in earlier that night.

More:School districts weigh risks of supporting anti-mask lawsuit

Making masks optional ahead of the court's ruling could leave West York vulnerable to facing new lawsuits. Shortly after the state order took effect, at least two Pennsylvania districts — in Warren County and North Allegheny — faced injunctions by federal judges for trying to keep masks optional after the order took effect, forcing them to reinstate the requirement.

Debate over masking is happening as COVID-19 spread continues to increase across York County school districts. This week alone, local school districts have logged more than 300 new cases, which is much higher than the weekly average. West York has recorded at least 235 cases since the start of the school year.

Health experts anticipate higher COVID-19 transmission moving into colder months. Combined with flu season, Temple University epidemiologist Krys Johnson said it would be best to keep mask mandates in place at least through March.

"The flu could definitely be a problem if the mask order is lifted," Johnson said.

— Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.