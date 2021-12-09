Martin Library to close temporarily for renovations starting Dec. 20

Martin Library in York City will be temporarily closed to the public from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3 for construction and renovation.

During that time, members can continue to drop off library materials in the outdoor book drops but will not be able to enter the building, according to a news release.

Demolition work will start on Martin Library’s main floor in preparation for a complete redesign of the library’s circulation desk, atrium and Quiet Reading Room. According to Martin Library Director Mina Edmondson, these changes will create additional space for the community to gather and feature a centrally located member services desk.

“In addition to the demolition that will be happening in the front part of our building during the closure, there will be lots of activity in the back,” Edmondson said. “Our staff will be moving over 43,000 books into place in the transformed Children’s Room and will be setting up a temporary member services space.”

More:West York schools defy Wolf's mandate, make masks optional

More:North York tax collector slapped with protection order, can't contact borough official

Residents needing library services during the closure are encouraged to visit the 12 other York County Libraries locations. Edmondson suggested that members place holds on the library materials through the online catalog and select another location for pickup over the next several weeks.

“Since the ability to personally browse collections will be ever-changing as construction progresses, placing holds will continue to be key,” Edmondson said.

The catalog, digital resources, library locations and operating hours are all available at yorklibraries.org.

The library will reopen to the public on Jan. 4 for limited browsing of children’s materials only and holds pickup. At that time, library members should enter the library via the Children’s Room entrance on Queen Street.

Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.