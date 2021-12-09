A local woman proves it's never late to make your dreams come true
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, everyone!
It's Friday. So we'll try to keep today simple, short and sweet. Let's get started.
West York Area School District is the first district locally to publicly defy the statewide mask order for schools. It's never too late to make your dreams come true, and one local woman proved this. Anyone going to the matinee this weekend? Because "The Nutcracker" will be live in town!
Here are your stories:
- West York schools defy Wolf's mandate, make masks optional
- 'A lifelong dream': At 65, one woman graduates from York College
- 'Tradition of the year': Nutcracker returns to Appell Center stage
- York County seniors make hundreds of apple dumplings for fundraiser
- Lane restriction coming on I-83 Monday: PennDOT
Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.