About a dozen displaced, $275K in damages in deadly York fire

The deadly fire last week in York City displaced about a dozen people and caused an estimated $275,000 in damages, said York Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Investigators suspect it started in unit 306 and spread to four other homes. The cause of the fire is to be determined, Sleeger said.

Seventy-year-old Anthony Brown died in the fire, the York County Coroner's Officer said.

