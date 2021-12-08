Woman bites officer after crashing car: Police

A woman bit an officer during a struggle after crashing her car into another vehicle, police said.

Police in Lancaster County were dispatched about 5 p.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township for numerous reports of an erratic driver.

Lateefah Habeebullah Ross, 44, of Jersey City, New Jersey, had crashed her black Nissan Sentra into another car, Manheim Township Police said.

She allegedly showed signs of drug impairment and refused to acknowledge police presence.

It took three officers to force Ross out of the car and subdue her, police said. She allegedly bit an officer in the arm while resisting arrest.

She faces charges including aggravated assault on police officer, resisting arrest, DUI and hit and run.

