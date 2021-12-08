Something doesn't smell right: a funky skunk lived in a library

Good morning, readers!

We're hitting Thursday with some hard news and then a story about a funky skunk.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich wants to inject millions in federal funds into the community immediately, but City Council members say hold your horses. A North York Borough tax collector was slapped with a protection order by another borough official. Finally, a funky skunk made home in a Philly library for about a week before it got kicked out.

Here are your Thursday stories:

