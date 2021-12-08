'Nike nabbers' steal over $3K in apparel from sports store: Police

Police are seeking two people who allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of Nike products from a sports store.

The women, who wore masks, entered the Dick's Sporting Goods, 1587 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The gear grabbers, dubbed "Nike nabbers" in a news release, were able to make off with $3,249 in Nike apparel without being stopped or identified, according to police.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or leave a tip through the Crimewatch page.

