19-year-old killed in shooting might have been targeted, police say

Police believe a 19-year-old man who was shot to death in York City was probably a target.

"I have to start off with the thing I hate most doing, and that is offering my condolences to the family of another young man, another teenager murdered in York City," Mayor Michael Helfrich said in a Facebook video address Monday.

More:Man dead, teenage girl injured in York City shooting: Police

More:Coroner ID's 19-year-old killed in weekend shooting

Jaidin M. Altland and a 15-year-old girl were shot about 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue, according to York City Police.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive but have two people of interest, York City Police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said.

It's unclear if the girl was targeted, and no charges have been filed, Lentz said.

Altland, of York City, was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital, and the girl is recovering, according to officials. Both were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

"He was the sweetest kid. He would never hurt anyone, just hung with the wrong kids," his sister, Courtney Altland, wrote on a GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $300 out of a $15,000 goal by Wednesday morning.

"We still are all trying get all of the pieces together but until then, I'm trying to help raise money to give our brother the funeral he deserves," Courtney Altland said.

More:'I'm tired': York City leaders, community discuss gun violence

Family and friends gathered Sunday in York City to light candles at his residence, according to a Facebook post.

"It's just another crazy, unnecessary incident of some kids walking down the road together and somebody opening fire and killing a young man," Helfrich said. "We really want to work more to address this."

Helfrich noted that he put $1 million into the city's 2022 proposed budget to fight such violence in the city but is fearful that City Council members will gut it.

"We don't need any more young people dying while we're letting money sit in the bank," he said. "I'm kind of exhausted over the idea that we would not use the money that we've been given from the federal government to help immediately with the problems that we have in our community, particularly violence and homelessness."

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.