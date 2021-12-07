'People can't move on': York County DA suspends program for first-time DUI offenders

Aimee Ambrose

Eligible drivers have been in limbo in recent weeks, waiting to get into a diversionary program for first-time drunken driving offenses.

Why?

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has effectively halted his office's accelerated rehabilitative disposition program, which diverts first-time offenders away from costly court proceedings and into substance treatment. The program will remain on hold until his office considers a recent state appellate court ruling on prosecuting certain DUI cases.

That action left an unknown number of these first-time, nonviolent offenders in legal peril, facing down the possibility of a long journey through the courts.

“We’re in limbo,” said Clasina Houtman, the York County Public Defender’s Office first assistant. “Our office is taking a wait-and-see approach to see what we’ll hear from the DA’s office.”

Sunday's move followed a state Superior Court ruling in October. Judges had upheld an appeal by a man who challenged his sentence in Bucks County, siding with his argument that his term in ARD a decade ago was illegally used to classify him as a second-time offender and strengthen his sentence on two new DUI counts he’d pleaded guilty to last year. The decision sent the case back with an order to sentence the man as a first-time offender.

“The York County District Attorney’s Office will temporarily cease to approve and place DUI cases for ARD pending further review of the implications and effects of these decisions,” Sunday wrote in a memo to the local bar association last month.

DUI cases that were accepted for the program with hearing dates set in November would be rescheduled, the memo explained. Applications for ARD acceptance would still be evaluated, but potentially eligible cases would not be approved or scheduled until the review is complete.

Houtman said the public defender's office hopes ARD will resume this month. The office learned of the suspension in court, during a session on ARD placements. Hearings were rescheduled until the middle of December, around the 15th or the 16th, and she is assuming the DA’s office will have a decision on how to proceed by then.

“I was hoping, based on that, that this temporary hold is not going to be longer than that,” Houtman said.

Until then, she said, eligible clients are stuck waiting to begin resolving the charge against them.

“People can’t move on,” she said. “They have this open charge pending, and they have to complete the ARD program in order to get these charges dismissed off their record. If it’s taking longer to get placed, it’s going to take longer to complete the program and get it off their record. It’s going to put other things on hold.”

Houtman also noted Pennsylvania state law requires ARD programs to be administered for first-time offenders charged with DUI.

This type of program, which is fairly commonplace nationwide, is intended to serve as a path for those offenders to resolve the charge without prosecution.

“ARD is a significantly valuable tool to allow individuals who make a singular mistake an opportunity to be diverted away from the criminal justice process and emerge without any criminal justice history,” said Chris Ferro, a local defense attorney.

However, in some cases where offenders were charged in new DUI cases, their admission into ARD was considered their first offense for the purposes of viewing the new cases as second offenses and imposing weightier sentences.

But Ferro and Houtman noted that case law has deemed the completion of ARD is not in itself an admission of guilt or a conviction.

“Because ARD is not a conviction, they said you can’t use that to enhance a subsequent DUI,” Houtman said.

A Superior Court decision that came down in May 2020 — Commonwealth v. Chichkin — found a section of the state’s vehicle code unconstitutional because it lets a person’s acceptance into an ARD program be used as a prior offense for sentencing purposes.

Another legal challenge arose around the same time as the Chichkin ruling, and an appeal reached the Superior Court. That case — Commonwealth v. Richards out of Bucks County — included a dispute of language in the Chichkin ruling.

According to Houtman, prosecutors' offices viewed the language as allowing them to use evidence in a DUI case to prove defendants who’d gone through ARD had been involved in prior DUI offenses.

“We were having a situation where we were kind of having a little trial inside a trial to do this,” Houtman said.

The court, in an Oct. 8 decision, upheld the Richards challenge, vacated the sentence, and deemed the language in Chichkin was a nonbinding opinion. The ruling also struck down the “trial-within-a-trial” as conflicting with state law.

Houtman said the decision helped lead to the current hold on ARD placements because, at least for some prosecutors, it could change how they prosecute DUI offenders.

Ferro added that prosecutors statewide face similar dilemmas as a result of the ruling. He said he understands how prosecutors are in a bind to figure out how to proceed now. He also said he’s confident the local DA’s office will find a solution.