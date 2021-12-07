New era dawns at Central York School District with fleet of new board members

Following a tumultuous year, five new board members were inducted into Central York's school board Monday night.

Though the board members represent a range of different backgrounds and perspectives, several said they share the same goal — they want to set aside the politics and find a way to compromise.

"All of us said we want to work together," Wendy Crane said.

Crane and the other new board members — Corey Thurman, Amy Milsten, Rebecca Riek and Danielle Allison — were sworn into the board Monday. Tim Strickler, who was appointed to the board last year, was also sworn in.

Central York's current board, made up of nine members, also elected a new president and vice president for one-year terms. Kyle King was elected president, and Jodi Grothe was elected vice president. Both received unanimous votes.

The swearing-in ceremony almost didn't happen Monday because of two recounts that nearly postponed it. Candidate Faith Casale requested a second recount after falling just short of election behind Riek.

That recount, which concluded Thursday, did not change the results, showing Riek was still ahead of Casale by 19 votes.

The new board members will bring an even split of political affiliations into the board. Three members, Riek, Thurman and Milsten, ran as Democrats, while Strickler, Crane and Allison ran as Republicans.

It was a contentious election for Central York, influenced by controversies the district has faced over the last year. Multiple candidates identified the public outrage over Central York's book ban, which was later reversed, as a major factor in the outcome.

The district is also part of an ongoing lawsuit challenging Gov. Tom Wolf's mask mandate for schools, filing an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit in October. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will hear arguments for the case starting Wednesday.

Multiple new board members, including Crane and Milsten, identified progressing the district's curriculum as their top priority now that they're in office. Five curriculum pilots have been sitting on the back burner — some of which have been tabled since August of 2020 — partly due to the book ban controversy and the district's focus on the pandemic.

Central York officials have made steps to advance the curriculum in the interim, including creating a curriculum committee, which held its first meeting in October. There are two open seats on this committee now, with former members Veronica Gemma and Michael Wagner no longer on the board. The district is slated to fill those seats at the next board meeting on Dec. 13.

The district is introducing the new board members along with a new group of key administrators, including Superintendent Peter Aiken, who just started his role in November. Wagner said in October the lack of board experience from its new members could pose a challenge for the district.

"That's a big gap in institutional knowledge," Wagner said.

Crane and Milsten both said while the new members may lack school board experience, they bring important experience previously lacking from the former board. Crane and Milsten, along with Riek, have experience as teachers, which was not represented among the previous board members. Milsten also mentioned that Strickler has a background in finance, which will be helpful.

Former board president Jane Johnson, who did not seek reelection, said in an email that she is hopeful that the new board and administrators can bring change to the district.

"We all want to see (Central York School District) shine in the shadow of much controversy," Johnson said.

Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.