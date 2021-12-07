Heads up! The first chance of snow forecasted Wednesday

York County hasn't seen snow yet this season, but that's about to change.

Meteorologists are predicting the possibility of a light snow Wednesday morning. There's a 60% chance of snowfall, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Less than an inch of accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Tuesday night looks mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Wednesday's weather is also mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

