Heads up! The first chance of snow forecasted Wednesday

Harper Ho
York Dispatch

York County hasn't seen snow yet this season, but that's about to change.

Meteorologists are predicting the possibility of a light snow Wednesday morning. There's a 60% chance of snowfall, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Less than an inch of accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Tuesday night looks mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Wednesday's weather is also mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

