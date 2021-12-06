Painting like Pollock: A father and son journey

Brody Werner was bitten by the expressionist bug.

Brody learned about artist Jackson Pollock in second grade during art class at Leib Elementary School in Dover Township. He saw some of Pollock’s popular abstract art and got ideas.

“I asked my dad if we could try out this painting,” Brody, 8, explains. His dad, Dustin Werner, agreed to help but warned it would be a pretty long process to make it a reality.

Pollock’s style of “action” painting is marked by splashing and spattering paint on canvas and using various implements for application. Not something most parents will allow a kid to do in their bedroom.

With the help of Parliament Arts, Resource York and YouTube videos, the Werners garnered artistic and technical advice. Dustin built a 4’x 6’ canvas. Sheetz even donated a huge stack of beverage cups to be used as paint receptacles.

Dustin rented space at Freelance York in York Township and enclosed a workspace there by hanging old bedsheets used by Brody and his sibling.

Brody, now a third grader, chose things like a cooking baster, various brushes, paint-filled balloons and his bare hands to apply paint.

Working to a soundtrack of another of his artistic icons, Michael Jackson, Brody went to work Saturday.

“Today is the culmination of a year of learning a whole bunch of new stuff,” Dustin said.

Dustin and his father, Dana Werner, watched and offered aid as Brody flung, splashed and spilled paint while creating the image. He slung a paint-covered rope and tossed a paint-soaked cloth at the canvas.

The “Paw Patrol” bedsheet, and Brody himself, collected a good bit of color too.

“Words cannot describe how awesome this is,” Brody said, eyeing another angle to fling paint.

After two hours of work, he declared the painting finished and signed is name to it. The painting is destined for a hanging at the Werner house.

“I think some of the most successful people were probably ‘out-of-the-box’ kids,” Dustin said of the endeavor. “If he’s thinking outside the box, I’m going to try my hardest to be an outside-the-box parent.”