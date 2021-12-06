High winds expected around region Monday, with snow on the way

Staff report

York is in for a blustery day Monday as a cold front moves through the area, and we could see some snow over the next days.

Monday afternoon and evening will see wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph in York County and the surrounding region, according to the National Weather Service.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and might lead to power outages, the NWS said.

York will see a high of 63 Monday afternoon with showers and wind mainly after 2 p.m., the forecast said. Monday night will have more early showers, then clear off, with a low of 30.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high of 39 and low of 29.

Snow could move into the area early Wednesday morning, with around an inch of accumulation expected for now, the forecast said. Wednesday's high will be 37 and the low 22.