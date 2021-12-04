'I will always be proud': York community bids farewell to the slain sisters

It was a somber Saturday as the York community gathered to mourn two little girls who were abducted by their father and killed last month.

About a hundred people bid their final farewells as Aaminah Vicosa, 6, and Giana Vicosa, 7, were carried in two white caskets and laid to rest at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York Township.

Their mother sobbed as she released two doves, symbolizing the girls journey home together. Family members then hugged and held her tight as they cried.

“The both of you have filled me with more happiness than I could have imagined,” their mother said in a letter to the girls that was shared with mourners. “You both made me so proud each and every day. I will always be proud of how kind, loving, smart and caring you both were.”

They were the best daughters she could ask for, who gave her comfort during the darkest days with their loving hearts, she wrote, and there won’t be a single day when she won’t miss them.

Their uncle Chabo Newbrook kissed the coffins before they were buried.

The girls were surrounded by not only family and friends, but also by strangers who had heard the girls' tragic story.

Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County cop, abducted his daughters about Nov. 14 from a home in Windsor Township with the help of an alleged accomplice, Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum.

Vicosa took the girls and went on the run with Bynum after allegedly assaulting their mother. Police tracked them down in Maryland following a four-day manhunt.

All were discovered shot inside a stolen Ford Edge just south of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, following a police pursuit Nov. 18.

