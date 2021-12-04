One person dies in major York City fire: coroner

A person has died in a major structure fire in York City, the York County Coroner's Office said.

The coroner has been dispatched for a fatality in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to a release.

"We have no other confirmation/information at this time as we wait to gain safe access," the coroner said.

A structure fire with an entrapment was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to York County 911.

More than two dozen fire vehicles, including engines, rescue and fire chief and police, responded to battle the blaze. The Red Cross also responded.

The fire was in a row house and appears to have spread to multiple units. First responders were still on the scene just before midnight.

Dozens people were gathered outside as firefighters worked to knockout the flames.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

