Minor gives birth, Yorker charged with sexual assault: police

A 31-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after a minor became pregnant and gave birth to his child, according to police.

Timothy Scott Beck, of York City, allegedly had impregnated a girl between ages 11 and 16.

The York County District Attorney's Office notified York City Police last December about sexual chats on Facebook between Beck and a girl, police said.

More:Probation for child molestation, road rage turns into racial slur

More:Road rage between vet, woman ends in ethnic intimidation: police

More:New York man sexually assaulted local teen he met online: police

Cyber tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children prompted the DA's office to kickstart an investigation, according to charging documents.

The message thread showed the two spoke about their sexual encounters and how Beck could possible be the father of her then-unborn child, police said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The minor gave birth to a boy that December. A paternity test conducted by police concluded that Beck was the father, according to the complaint.

Beck is also accused of sending photos of the pair engaged in sexual activity to the girl's Facebook account, police said.

Police charged Beck last month with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and child pornography. All are felonies.

He was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Joel N. Toluba. Bail was set at $100,000.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.